College Graduates 2020: La-Tieka Sims

SAN ANTONIO – La-Tieka Sims has always been involved in student government at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. She was the student body president, president of the Student Government Association and also the treasurer of the Delta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated.

She was (is) a business management major, but her heart is in civic engagement and politics.

“Long term, I want to run for office,” said La-Tieka Sims, Texas A&M University San Antonio graduate. “I also want to start a nonprofit. It’s going to be centered on youth and educating them about their rights, especially as it pertains to employment rights.”

Sims had an internship, which eventually became a paid position under District 2 Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan.

“I really want to push for women and especially women of color,” said Sims. “Representation is jet and it’s lacking right now. It baffles me sometimes about how long it has taken for even our city council to look the way it looks. We have some powerful women of color on our city council and it has taken way too long to get this diverse.”

Sims has been selected for a fellowship with Ignite National, which is a non-partisan non profit that encourages young women to actively engage in the political process, empowering them to run for office.