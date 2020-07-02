Shafer Serves provides SA Youth team members with A/C units

SAN ANTONIO – SA Youth, a nonprofit dedicated to serving San Antonio’s high-risk youth and young adults, said they received A/C units donated from Shafer Services.

The San Antonio non-profit provides supplies, meals and education opportunities to high-risk youth and young adults in the city.

Shafer Services, a San Antonio based air-conditioning and plumbing company, started a new philanthropic program that donates A/C units and provides plumbing services to underprivileged groups.

When team members at Shafer Services heard about SA Youth staff working in 90-degree temperatures, they decided to step up and help.

SA Youth team members say they plan to reinvest the money they would have spent on new units back into their programs. SA Youth Chief Operations Officer Kim Hinze said programming efforts will benefit from the shift in funds.

“The things that we’re going to be able to do is more care packages more education things being able to provide those essential items for our families,” Hinze said. “So, those funds will go right back into our programming courtesy of Shafter so we’re so excited to be partnering with them today.”