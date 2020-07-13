Police identify motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos police have identified a motorcyclist killed in a 2-vehicle crash early Sunday evening.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of Post Road, not far from Spring Road.

According to police, Kolin Walker, 23, was traveling southbound on a black 2004 Suzuki motorcycle when a Volvo S40 pulled out from a parking lot of an apartment complex heading northbound.

Police said Walker was “traveling above the speed limit” when the crash occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Walker’s death is the tenth traffic fatality in San Marcos in 2020.