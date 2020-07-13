91ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Police identify motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash in San Marcos

Kolin Walker, 23, died after hitting Volvo S40 pulling out of parking lot

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: traffic, san marcos, texas, fatal, motorcycle
photo

SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos police have identified a motorcyclist killed in a 2-vehicle crash early Sunday evening.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of Post Road, not far from Spring Road.

According to police, Kolin Walker, 23, was traveling southbound on a black 2004 Suzuki motorcycle when a Volvo S40 pulled out from a parking lot of an apartment complex heading northbound.

Police said Walker was “traveling above the speed limit” when the crash occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Walker’s death is the tenth traffic fatality in San Marcos in 2020.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: