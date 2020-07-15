JBSA air show canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

SAN ANTONIO – The Joint Base San Antonio Air Show that was scheduled for November has been canceled due to COVID-19.

“I know this is disappointing, but this decision was made with the health and safety of the JBSA members and surrounding communities in mind,” said Brig. Gen. Caroline Miller, commander, JBSA and 502d Air Base Wing. “Thank you for your unwavering support and patience as we work through this time together.”

The air show, which was scheduled for Nov. 14 and 15 at JBSA-Lackland/Kelly and Port San Antonio, was expected to attract between 75,000 and 125,000 people per day.

The Air Force Thunderbirds were scheduled to headline the event.

The next air show is scheduled for April 23-24, 2022, at JBSA-Randolph, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force.

This is the second big event in San Antonio that was scheduled for November and had to be canceled.

The 11-day citywide bash, Fiesta, which had already been postponed in April, was canceled last week due to coronavirus concerns.