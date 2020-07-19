Jonathan Van Ness, of ‘Queer Eye,' adopts dog from Austin Pets Alive!

AUSTIN, Texas – One of the Fab Five has a new furry friend, thanks to an animal shelter in Austin, Texas.

Jonathan Van Ness, of the popular Netflix show “Queer Eye,” adopted his new companion, Pablo, on Sunday at Austin Pets Alive! The animal shelter posted about the adoption on Facebook.

Congratulations to our newest celebrity adopter Jonathan Van Ness! Pablo's life is about to get so much more fabulous. Posted by Austin Pets Alive! on Sunday, July 19, 2020

The pair was all smiles for the adoption, and Pablo’s life is about to get even more fabulous.

Van Ness joins his four other co-stars in the show “Queer Eye,” which includes Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown. Together, the Fab Five make over a person’s lifestyle, including their wardrobes and their homes.

You can tune in to the emotionally-charged episodes on Netflix.

