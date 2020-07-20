Marina Gonzales named new San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president, CEO

SAN ANTONIO – Marina Gonzales has been named the new president and CEO of the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Gonzales most recently served as president and CEO of Child Advocates San Antonio.

According to a news release, Gonzales will bring a diverse background in public policy, advocacy, strategic planning, fundraising and business development to the role.

“Marina’s wealth of knowledge, experience and track-record make her the top candidate for this critical role. On behalf of the board of directors I want to congratulate and welcome her as our new President and CEO,” said Dr. Erika Gonzalez, SAHCC Chairwoman. “Her connections with the San Antonio community and her strategic leadership will transform our organization. We are incredibly excited to begin working together and for the future of our beloved Chamber.”

Gonzales holds a J.D. from the University of Illinois-Chicago John Marshall Law School, and a B.A. from St. Mary’s University. Prior to her role at CASA, Gonzales served as an executive with CentroMed, overseeing government and legal affairs and prior to that, was chief of staff to the Texas House of Representatives District 117.

“As a first-generation college and law school graduate, and daughter of an entrepreneur, I understand the critical role that Hispanic-owned businesses play in the success of our community and our economy,” Gonzales said. “Our businesses and our nation are facing unparalleled challenges and I want to ensure our Hispanic Chamber members are successful. I will work with staff, stakeholders and our board of directors to ensure we are at the forefront of advocacy and policy that will lead us to resiliency and recovery.”

Gonzales will assume her new role Aug. 17.