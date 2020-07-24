San Antonio’s District 4 distributes personal protective supplies to small business owners

SAN ANTONIO – Face masks, thermometers and hand sanitizer filled dozens of safety supply kits given to small business owners on Friday morning.

District 4 Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia said the idea to have the giveaway at Trader's Village came from a Facebook message from Reyna Rosales, a recent graduate of South San ISD who responded to a similar event at the Alamodome a few weeks ago.

"She said, '(Councilwoman) Rocha, this is so great. Thank you for doing this. Unfortunately, my mom's small business wasn't able to leave because it's literally like two people at the restaurant.' And I thought, 'Goodness, we need to do something," Rocha Garcia said.

Rocha Garcia said about 300 people registered for Friday’s giveaway. She plans to organize a few more in the coming weeks.