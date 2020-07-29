50 acres of land will be untouched, preserved indefinitely, UIW announces

SAN ANTONIO – The University of the Incarnate Word announced Wednesday that 50 acres of land will be untouched and preserved indefinitely in San Antonio.

The preservation effort is part of a signed conservation easement between the Headwaters at Incarnate Word and the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word.

The university said the goal of the easement is to make sure everyone can use the land without it ever changing.

The Headwaters property includes the blue hole spring and natural walking trails.