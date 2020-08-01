You can still get your Fiesta fix at the Castle Hills Fiesta drive-thru event on Saturday

CASTLE HILLS – With Fiesta canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, some are taking it upon themselves to keep the tradition alive while also helping others.

On Saturday, San Antonians will have to chance to get a Fiesta medal and help local families while taking part in Fiesta Castle Hills. The event begins at 9 a.m. to noon at the Commons of Castle Hills off of Lemonwood Drive.

The event will be selling nearly 300 2020 medals and around 500 2018 and 2019 medals. The 2020 medals will be priced at $5 each and past medals will be $1 each.

Can you believe it is almost August? Fiesta 2021 can’t get here fast enough for us! Don’t forget to come to our... Posted by Castle Hills Community Organization on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Fiesta Castle Hills hopes to raise at least $1,000 from the event and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the San Antonio Food Bank. Cash or checks are the only currency being accepted at the event.

The sale will be a drive-thru and volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves, abiding by current health guidelines.

