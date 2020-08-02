98ºF

#ElPasoStrong: Community remembers one-year anniversary of fatal Walmart shooting

The city and county reflect on the lives lost in the fatal attack

Flanked by security, workers at the Cielo Vista Walmart in El Paso prepare for the store to reopen Thursday. (The Texas Tribune)

EL PASO, TX – The El Paso community is taking a moment to reflect on Sunday, as the city and county remembers the 23 lives lost in a fatal shooting at an area Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019.

Many are taking to social media to reflect on where they were when the shooting happened or how the victims are being remembered, one year later.

According to a report from the Associated Press, the shooting was carried out by a man who was targeting Mexicans. Patrick Crusius, the alleged shooter, faces state capital murder charges, and a federal hate crime and gun case that could bring a death sentence, the AP reports.

To honor the 23 lives lost in the shooting, the city of El Paso is offering a series of events from July 30- Aug. 3 in wake of the event’s anniversary.

“The mass shooting on August 3, 2019, forever changed the City of El Paso,” The City of El Paso said in a statement posted to social media. “Several special virtual events are planned to honor and remember the victims one year later. The community can reflect on that day and remember the lives lost by participating in various events.”

Residents and visitors in the area can place an orange ribbon to commemorate the lives lost at Ponder Park, visit the Digital Wall at the El Paso Museum of History to view a commemorative video and the Star on top of the mountain will flash 23 times in honor of the 23 shooting victims.

The city also said community members can reflect on the fatal shooting by using the following social media hashtags: #ATimetoRemember and #ElPasoStrong.

Below are some of the social media posts commemorating the shooting’s one-year anniversary.

