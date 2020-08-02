ElPasoStrong: Community remembers one-year anniversary of fatal Walmart shooting

EL PASO, TX – The El Paso community is taking a moment to reflect on Sunday, as the city and county remembers the 23 lives lost in a fatal shooting at an area Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019.

Many are taking to social media to reflect on where they were when the shooting happened or how the victims are being remembered, one year later.

According to a report from the Associated Press, the shooting was carried out by a man who was targeting Mexicans. Patrick Crusius, the alleged shooter, faces state capital murder charges, and a federal hate crime and gun case that could bring a death sentence, the AP reports.

To honor the 23 lives lost in the shooting, the city of El Paso is offering a series of events from July 30- Aug. 3 in wake of the event’s anniversary.

“The mass shooting on August 3, 2019, forever changed the City of El Paso,” The City of El Paso said in a statement posted to social media. “Several special virtual events are planned to honor and remember the victims one year later. The community can reflect on that day and remember the lives lost by participating in various events.”

Residents and visitors in the area can place an orange ribbon to commemorate the lives lost at Ponder Park, visit the Digital Wall at the El Paso Museum of History to view a commemorative video and the Star on top of the mountain will flash 23 times in honor of the 23 shooting victims.

The city also said community members can reflect on the fatal shooting by using the following social media hashtags: #ATimetoRemember and #ElPasoStrong.

Below are some of the social media posts commemorating the shooting’s one-year anniversary.

Here are my pictures I took when this tragedy first took place.. We all came together as one community ❤️#ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/ASGJelf5jI — Pubggggg (@MajorLoop98) August 2, 2020

We made our first visit to The Candela tonight. Still emotional. #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/olkTJRDpOn — Michael Gutierrez (@mgutierrezAP) August 2, 2020

It was a Saturday just like today w/ families out shopping when a SMALL man with a LARGE gun arrived to murder Hispanics because of his belief that WE are culturally replacing “real Americans.” In those dark days, we became the light, & in El Paso, LOVE trumps hate! #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/bMAVFldSf5 — Ms. Esparza (@This_is_Sparza_) August 1, 2020

In remembrance of those affected in the tragedy that struck our city on August 3rd, we encourage everyone to show their continued pride by wearing any El Paso shirt on Monday & by observing 23 seconds of silence to honor those who lost their lives. #ElPasoStrong #TeamSISD pic.twitter.com/KfD1GHpVZl — Eastlake Student Council (@EastlakeStuCo) August 1, 2020

In memory of Arturo Benavides, the Eastside Transit Center will be known as the Arturo “Tury” Benavides Transit Center. Mr. Benavides worked for @SunMetro for 20 years, he was also a proud military veteran who served in the @USArmy for more than 24 years. #ElPasoStrong #August3 pic.twitter.com/xcTn8cmq4X — City of El Paso (@ElPasoTXGov) August 1, 2020

In Remembrance: 23 circles made of 23 luminarias glow at Cleveland Square Park on Friday night in honor of the 23 victims whose lives were cut short on August 3, 2019. #atimetoremember #elpasostrong pic.twitter.com/z0lCm1Olw6 — City of El Paso (@ElPasoTXGov) July 31, 2020

I just lost it. These amazing floral art pieces represent each of the 23 victims of the Aug 3 Walmart shooting. The one completely covered in flowers represents Javier Rodriguez. He was just 15. The artists said they gave him the most flowers b/c he never had the chance to bloom. pic.twitter.com/kopH7zHecO — andra litton (@tornandra) August 1, 2020

