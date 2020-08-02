Search underway for missing man near Stillhouse Hollow Lake, officials say

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are searching for a missing man near Stillhouse Hollow Lake, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the area of Dana Peak Park on Stillhouse Lake.

According to Lt. Bob Reinhard, the sheriff’s department was alerted that a man, while riding an inner tube behind a boat, went under the water and did not resurface.

The sheriff’s department and Texas Parks and Wildlife searched the area where the man was last seen; however, he has not yet been located, officials said.

The search for the man will resume on Sunday morning.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

RELATED: Family remembers Christian Bishop, the 4-year-old boy who drowned on Independence Day