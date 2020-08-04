Gov. Greg Abbott to visit San Antonio, give update on PPE in Texas at 11 a.m. Tuesday

SAN ANTNIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will travel to San Antonio on Tuesday for a briefing on personal protective equipment supply in Texas.

He is slated to speak at a news briefing at 11 am. at the Texas Division of Emergency Management warehouse. It will be livestreamed in this article but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

TDEM Chief Nim Kidd is also scheduled to attend the news briefing.

Texas has confirmed 430,485 coronavirus cases and 6,837 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. On Saturday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 9,539 news cases of COVID-19 and another 268 deaths.

The department did not release a case count Sunday due to an upgrade in the electronic system they use to process lab reports.

