Gov. Greg Abbott to visit San Antonio, give update on PPE in Texas at 11 a.m. Tuesday

Briefing will be livestreamed in this article

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Greg Abbott, coronavirus, PPE, Texas Division of Emergency Management
COVID-19 antibody testing and diagnostic testing are administered at a converted vehicle inspection station, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Local officials across Texas say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
SAN ANTNIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will travel to San Antonio on Tuesday for a briefing on personal protective equipment supply in Texas.

He is slated to speak at a news briefing at 11 am. at the Texas Division of Emergency Management warehouse. It will be livestreamed in this article but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

TDEM Chief Nim Kidd is also scheduled to attend the news briefing.

Texas has confirmed 430,485 coronavirus cases and 6,837 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. On Saturday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 9,539 news cases of COVID-19 and another 268 deaths.

The department did not release a case count Sunday due to an upgrade in the electronic system they use to process lab reports.

