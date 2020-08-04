Man, 52, arrested after leading deputies on brief pursuit in downtown, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after leading deputies on a brief pursuit when they attempted to make a traffic stop after seeing a person driving recklessly near downtown Monday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say they saw a man weaving in and out of traffic near I-35 and Main Avenue.

Deputies said the driver refused to stop, and a brief pursuit ensued. The driver crashed into a vehicle in the 1200 Block of Nogalitos Street before trying to run away, BCSO said.

“The pursuing Deputies apprehended the suspect and placed him into custody,” the department said in a post on Instagram. “After conducting a search of the vehicle, deputies located a fully loaded pistol, cocaine, methamphetamine, several knives, and a spear.”

BCSO said Ahmed Afeef, 52, was charged with evading with a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.