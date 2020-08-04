76ºF

Man, 52, arrested after leading deputies on brief pursuit in downtown, BCSO says

Officials say Ahmed Afeef tried to evade deputies on foot

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Ahmed Afeef, Image courtesy of BCSO.
Ahmed Afeef, Image courtesy of BCSO. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after leading deputies on a brief pursuit when they attempted to make a traffic stop after seeing a person driving recklessly near downtown Monday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say they saw a man weaving in and out of traffic near I-35 and Main Avenue.

Earlier this morning around 10 a.m. Bexar County Sheriff’s SCORE Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop for a reckless driver weaving in and out of traffic near I-35 and Main Ave. the driver refused to stop, and a brief pursuit ensued. The driver crashed into a vehicle in the 1200 Block of Nogalitos St. before trying to run away on foot. The pursuing Deputies apprehended the suspect and placed him into custody. After conducting a search of the vehicle, deputies located a fully loaded pistol, cocaine, methamphetamine, several knives, and a spear. 52 year old Ahmed Afeef was charged for evading with a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Deputies said the driver refused to stop, and a brief pursuit ensued. The driver crashed into a vehicle in the 1200 Block of Nogalitos Street before trying to run away, BCSO said.

“The pursuing Deputies apprehended the suspect and placed him into custody,” the department said in a post on Instagram. “After conducting a search of the vehicle, deputies located a fully loaded pistol, cocaine, methamphetamine, several knives, and a spear.”

BCSO said Ahmed Afeef, 52, was charged with evading with a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Items confiscated from Ahmed Afeef on Aug. 3, 2020, image courtesy of BCSO.
Items confiscated from Ahmed Afeef on Aug. 3, 2020, image courtesy of BCSO. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

