2 San Antonio-area youths are finalists for military kids talent competition

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio-area youths have been chosen as finalists for a national military kids talent competition with winners set to be announced next week, a press release said.

Elizabeth Buentello, 11, and Katherine Buentello, 18, were selected for their video submission to the “Military Kids Have Talent” contest, presented by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

The competition spotlights children and survivors of our nation’s military service members and veterans.

The Buentello sisters are finalists in the 10 to 11-year-old category, for their piano playing and singing.

Watch video of their performance in the video player below:

“COVID-19 has created more uncertainty in the daily lives of military kids,” said Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. “We are excited to be able to recognize them for who they are, and give them a chance to have fun sharing their special talents.”

Seven other Texas military kids are also among the 36 finalists in the five age groups. Other talents included dance performances as well as comedy.

Voting in the contest is open through 11 p.m. CT on Friday, August 14, and can be done so by clicking here.