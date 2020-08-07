Resolution declaring racism a public health crisis to go before San Antonio City Council

SAN ANTONIO – The city council will vote on a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis in San Antonio and pledging the city’s commitment to advancing racial equity efforts.

The city council Community Health and Equity Committee unanimously approved a draft of the resolution on Friday, an initial hurdle for the resolution that now goes to the full city council for a vote.

District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, the committee’s chairwoman, said she would like to see the council consider the resolution before it adopts a new budget. A vote on the resolution has not yet been scheduled.

The idea has been pushed by District 2 Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan. Staff at both the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District and the Office of Equity have had a hand in drafting the resolution, as have community members.

The committee requested some changes to the resolution, which will be worked out ahead of the vote. You can view the original draft resolution the committee considered here:

