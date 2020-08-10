New flyover ramps opening this weekend expected to reduce traffic in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Two new flyover ramps at Highway 281 and Loop 1604 will open this weekend as part of Texas Department of Transportation’s expansion project.

The ramps will alleviate traffic “on one of the most congested roadways in Texas,” according to a news release from TxDOT.

“The opening of the new flyover ramps marks a major milestone of the US-281 expansion project,” said TxDOT District Engineer Mario Jorge. “We are excited to share this milestone with the community as we move forward with our initiative to reduce travel delays on the most congested corridor in the San Antonio area.”

The ramps will direct drivers from the southbound main lanes of 281 to the eastbound and westbound main lanes of Loop 1604, according to the news release.

The expansion project was meant to reduce congestion along an eight-mile stretch of Highway 281 between Loop 1604 and Borgfeld Drive. The project will also provide two general purpose lanes and one high-occupancy vehicle lane for ride-sharing.

“The expansion project will bring much-needed relief to the 91,000 drivers that travel on the corridor each day,” said Jorge. “Once complete, this project will reduce motorist delays by 660,000 hours every year.”

The first segment of the expansion project, which began in 2017, is scheduled for completion in 2021. The second segment, from Stone Oak Parkway to Borgfeld Drive, is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023, according to the news release.