San Antonio City Councilwomen to distribute free safety supplies to microbusinesses

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Councilwomen Adriana Rocha Garcia, Shirley Gonzales, Melissa Cabello Havrda and Ana Sandoval have partnered with some local businesses to distribute free safety supplies to micro-businesses and nonprofits in city council districts 4,5,6 and 7.

The Councilwomen along with the West San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, Maestro Entrepreneur Center, Southside First, West Side Development Corporation and Port San Antonio will supply area micro-businesses and nonprofits with hand sanitizer, masks, and a touchless thermometer.

The supply distribution will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., on Aug. 11 at the West San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, 3006 Gen. Hudnell Drive.

According to a statement by the city of San Antonio, small businesses and area nonprofits combine to be the largest employer in San Antonio, illustrating a clear need for support during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The event is a continuation of several district events and the city-wide distribution at the Alamodome in May.

Businesses can go here to register to receive the safety kit.