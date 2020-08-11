Gov. Greg Abbott gives update on Texas’ COVID-19 response

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will head to Beaumont on Tuesday to deliver an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.

A news briefing is slated to begin at noon, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd will also be in attendance.

Abbott’s update will come a day after he said coronavirus testing will ramp up again, as students head back to school.

Gov. Greg Abbott says virus tests may increase as Texas schools reopen

Texas’ average COVID-19 tests have decreased from 60,000 daily in late July to more than 34,000 daily over the last week, according to the Associated Press. The state’s rolling positivity rate stands at nearly 20 percent, which is nearly doubled from over a week ago.

The state has recorded 490,817 cases and 8,490 deaths, according to the state’s Health and Human Services dashboard. A total of 31 new deaths were recorded Monday alone.