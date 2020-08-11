WATCH: Mayor Nirenberg, City Council to discuss proposed budget, COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. meeting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Council will meet on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and its effects on the next fiscal year’s budget.

The meeting is slated to begin at 2 p.m. via videoconference, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

City staff is expected to give a staff presentation of the proposed $2.9 billion budget for the next fiscal year, an update on the COVID-19 response and recovery plan, and update on the general fund budget.

Last week, city staff gave a presentation of the budget, which includes numerous cuts to balance out expected revenue shortcomings from the coronavirus pandemic.

The $2.9 billion proposed budget is $7.7 million less than what the council passed for the FY 2020.

No city employees will lose their jobs, Walsh says, and community services shouldn’t see major changes.

