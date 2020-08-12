Smithson Valley student who participated in conditioning camp tests positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – A Smithson Valley High School student who recently participated in strength and conditioning activities tested positive for COVID-19, a Comal ISD spokesperson confirmed.

The student was at camp and was last on campus on Aug. 4, a district spokesperson said.

The district became aware of the positive test on Aug. 7 and sent a letter to parents.

RELATED: What we know about reopening schools in San Antonio right now

In the letter, the district said before practice, “the student completed a health screener and abided by all social distancing and hygiene-related safety measures.”

The student was asked to self-isolate and not return to camp until health guidelines required by UIL and the state are met.

The district added that the equipment the student used was cleaned and sanitized.

Comal ISD has asked students to complete a health screening before attending camp each day and stay home if they or anyone in the household is experiencing potential symptoms of COVID-19.

Smithson Valley is not located in Bexar County and does not have to follow guidance from the county for extracurricular school activities.