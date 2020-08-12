WATCH LIVE: Mayor Nirenberg, City Council discuss SAPD budget, collective bargaining agreement

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Council will meet on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the proposed $2.9 billion budget for the next fiscal year and its effects on the San Antonio Police Department’s budget.

The meeting is slated to begin at 2 p.m. via videoconference, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

City staff is expected to give a presentation on the police collective bargaining agreement resolution, the results of a public safety listening session and SAPD.

The budget includes numerous cuts to balance out expected revenue shortcomings from the coronavirus pandemic.

The $2.9 billion proposed budget is $7.7 million less than what the council passed for the FY 2020. No city employees will lose their jobs, City Manager Erik Walsh says, and community services shouldn’t see major changes.

SAPD’s general fund budget would increase by $8.1 million under the proposal, which frustrated activists who’ve petitioned for change following the death of George Floyd and other people due to racial injustice.

