San Antonio teen talks about new push to highlight minority-owned businesses

SAN ANTONIO – Jayce Sibley, the San Antonio teen who wrote an op-ed about being a minority in America earlier this year, has launched a new initiative that highlights minority-owned businesses.

Sibley, 16, a junior at Holmes High School, said the new initiative was a way for him to take action.

“So around the same time, I started to think about writing the article, just in a family conversation, I had come up with the idea of, you know, finding minority businesses in San Antonio and trying to place a spotlight on them through a social media account where, you know, we try to find one every week and showcase that one,” Sibley said.

Large scale corporations have a larger political voice than small minority owned businesses, our goal is to give these minority owned businesses a larger voice through helping them grow. #mbmsatx — minority businesses matter (@minoritybizsatx) June 7, 2020

Sibley’s following may be small right now, but he said he hopes to gain traction to give minority-owned businesses a voice.

