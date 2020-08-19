75ºF

San Antonio teen talks about new push to highlight minority-owned businesses

Jayce Sibley has launched Instagram, Twitter pages for new initiative

SAN ANTONIO – Jayce Sibley, the San Antonio teen who wrote an op-ed about being a minority in America earlier this year, has launched a new initiative that highlights minority-owned businesses.

Sibley, 16, a junior at Holmes High School, said the new initiative was a way for him to take action.

“So around the same time, I started to think about writing the article, just in a family conversation, I had come up with the idea of, you know, finding minority businesses in San Antonio and trying to place a spotlight on them through a social media account where, you know, we try to find one every week and showcase that one,” Sibley said.

Sibley’s following may be small right now, but he said he hopes to gain traction to give minority-owned businesses a voice.

