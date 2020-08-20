San Antonio airport food provider expects to lay off 100-plus workers

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

HMSHost — part of Autogrill S.p.A., one of the world’s largest providers of travel industry-related food and beverage services — plans to lay off more than 120 San workers at San Antonio International Airport, according to information obtained from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company told state officials that temporary furloughs that were necessitated in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be converted to permanent layoffs on Oct. 15, unless some of those workers have been recalled before then.

The initial furloughs were prompted by unforeseen circumstances related to the “sudden and drastic decline in business related to effects of the coronavirus,” HMSHost’s Angelina Preston said in a letter to the TWC. HMSHost continues to be affected by what Preston called “catastrophic customer traffic declines.”

Company officials had expected a sizable return of airport and motorway business across the U.S. by summer. Instead, several states have seen spikes in Covid-19 cases in recent months.

The reality, HMSHost officials said, is that it will take “a significant period for our business to recover.”

