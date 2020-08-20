Texas Department of Public Safety asking for public’s help in solving 1979 homicide of 7-year-old girl

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in solving the 1979 homicide of 7-year-old Elizabeth Barclay.

Barclay was killed by a 30 to 35-year-old man who kidnapped her when she was out with her brother and friend, according to officials.

Barclay’s remains were found on the side of a road in Van Zandt County, police said. After an investigation, the case was stalled.

According to Texas Public Safety, the case was reopened about a year ago by Texas Rangers. They are asking for anyone with any information on the suspect to come forward. The reward was increased to $6,000.

You can call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.

RELATED: Case of missing San Antonio boy from 1994 remains a mystery