Unemployment rate in Bexar County dropped in July, report shows

Texas’ unemployment rate decreased by .4% and now sits at 8%.

SAN ANTOIO – The unemployment rate decreased in July in Bexar County, according to Workforce Solutions Alamo.

The organization’s monthly report shows the rate in Bexar County is now at 8.3%, which is down by 0.3% from June.

Bexar County had the lowest unemployment rate compared to the other 12 counties covered by Workforce Solution Alamo, the report shows.

Atascosa County had the highest rate with 9.4%.

The overall Texas rate of unemployment also decreased by 0.4%. Now, the rate sits at 8%.

