Texas police called to remove rattlesnake, 16 babies from electric company’s work area

MANOR, Texas – A Texas police department received an unusual call this week to remove a 3.5-foot western diamondback rattlesnake and its 16 babies from an electric company’s work area.

The incident happened Wednesday at the Sunstate Equipment Company in Manor, Texas.

The Manor Police Department posted a video of the snakes’ removal on Facebook, warning residents that this type of snake sighting should always be reported to Animal Control for removal.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, these snakes can grow between 30 - 72 inches in length and are more commonly found among canyons, rocky cliffs, and nearby meadows.

TPWD officials say these snakes are venomous; however, a person is five times more likely to be killed by lightning than by a snakebite from this kind of rattlesnake.

