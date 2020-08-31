BCSO: 1 dead in fiery wrong-way crash on SB Loop 1604 at Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a wrong-way vehicle crash on southbound Loop 1604 at Highway 90 early Monday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Johnny Garcia, a BCSO spokesperson, said the vehicle was traveling the wrong way around 6 a.m. on Loop 1604 and crashed head-on into a dump truck.

The vehicle became engulfed in flames and no one made it out, Garcia said. The name and age of the person killed has not been released.

The BCSO did not say why the driver was going the wrong way. The investigation into the crash is on-going.

