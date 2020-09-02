27-year-old woman from San Antonio identified as swimmer found dead in Lake Travis

SAN ANTONIO – A swimmer whose body was pulled from Lake Travis over the weekend was identified as a San Antonio woman.

Sally Avison Graham, 27, of San Antonio was found dead Saturday morning in the lake after she was reported missing on Friday, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Graham was swimming in the Cypress Creek Arm of Lake Travis when she disappeared, officials said.

A dive team was unable to locate Graham Friday evening, and the TCSO lake patrol activated a GPS buoy were she was last seen.

The search resumed at 8 a.m. Sunday and her body was located at around 10:30 a.m., TCSO said.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office and TCSO are investigating the cause and manner of her death.