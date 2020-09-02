Driver crashes into deputy’s patrol car during chase in South Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is in custody after leading deputies and state troopers on a high-speed vehicle chase in South Bexar County, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The chase began around 9:30 p.m. when Texas Department of Public Safety troopers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused.

According to BCSO, both DPS troopers and deputies chased the vehicle with assistance from SAPD’s Eagle helicopter.

Johnny Garcia, a BCSO spokesperson, said the vehicle struck a deputy’s cruiser before finally stopping near Interstate 35 and Southwest Military Drive.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and DPS handled the arrest, Garcia said.

At this time, it is unclear as to why law enforcement originally wanted to stop the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.