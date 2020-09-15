Local nonprofits lend helping hand to women impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

San Antonio – Local organizations are stepping up to help women impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army of San Antonio is helping Dusty Page get back on her feet after moving away from her home in California and losing her job in Texas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thought I was going to be under a bridge somewhere or, you know, I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Page said. “I was a caregiver for a couple in their 80s, and the man’s wife died. And shortly after, he passed away too.”

The Salvation Army has a computer lab available, so people like Page can work to get back on their feet by searching for jobs.

Additionally, the nonprofit brings in agencies to help with resume workshops and caseworkers to help with job referrals.

Dress for Success San Antonio is another local organization that’s helping women by providing a network of support and professional attire.

Stephanie Shokrian, director of development for Dress for Success San Antonio, said women have been coming to the organization for support and services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve seen women coming to us for support and services through the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily (for) child care (assistance),” Shokrian said. “Fortunately, there is some refuge here and, you know, the staff really cares about what’s happening in these women’s lives and tries to help them with resources and get them headed in the right direction, so that they can balance it all.”

The organization refers women in need of child care assistance to United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County. Both provide child care scholarships.

To learn about the childcare scholarships, visit Unitedwaysatx.org.