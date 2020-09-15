Woman ejected, killed in rollover crash in far East Bexar County

EAST BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 31-year-old woman is dead after she was ejected during a rollover vehicle crash in far East Bexar County early Tuesday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred just after midnight on southbound FM 1518, not far from Loop 1604.

According to deputies, the woman was traveling at a high-rate of speed when she lost control of her truck and rolled it several times.

Deputies said the truck took out some poles and rolled for roughly 75 yards before finally coming to a stop. She was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

A witness driving behind the woman told deputies that they were coming from a party in the area and saw the crash happen. It is unclear if alcohol played a factor.

The name of the person killed hasn’t been released, pending notification to next of kin.