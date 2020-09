SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s East Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold a clothing drive for new pants and shorts for residents at Haven for Hope.

Shorts and pants of all sizes for men, women and children are needed, but the greatest need is for men’s pants and shorts.

The collection will take place from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 26 at the following chapels:

8801 Midcrown Drive

15200 Judson Road

13201 Forum Road

