SAN ANTONIO – Art is a prevalent sight while driving through the city’s West Side. Mosaic pieces, altars, murals and more help tell the story of the community.

On the corner of South Zarzamora and Fernando, the mural “Breaking the Cycle” told the story of teen dating violence and domestic abuse. It was recently painted over.

“What the mural hoped to do was empower people to kind of speak up about this, tell their stories about this and to feel like they’re not alone, that they’re able to sort of recognize maybe themselves or see someone they love in that mural and speak up about it,” Ben Tremillo, executive director of San Antonio Cultural Arts, said.

The mural was made possible in 2002 through the collaboration of San Antonio Cultural Arts, the P.E.A.C.E. Initiative and artist Mary Agnes Rodríguez.

“Breaking the Cycle” depicted forms of domestic violence including physical and verbal abuse, sexual assault, being intimidated by a partner or living in fear of a loved one. It also drew attention to those most at risk of violence at the hands of family including children and the elderly.

“It’s a message that needs to be related to folks in need to be made aware of, maybe even more now during the coronavirus than ever before,” Tremillo said.

The mural had to be painted over in white after the owners of the building decided to sell the building. Now, the organization is looking for artists and community members to envision what Breaking the Cycle looks like in 2020 as well as a business or wall owner willing to donate the space for the art to live on.

West Side mural dedicated to end domestic violence painted over. The mural was designed by artist Mary Agnes Rodriguez in 2002. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“The only requirement is having a business owner who understands what this means and what this means to community,” Tremillo said. “(We want) a business owner who wants to build community around this kind of work.”

Due to the pandemic, San Anto Cultural Arts doesn’t have a deadline for submission but those interested can email them at murals@sananto.org.