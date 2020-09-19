Southside ISD will gradually begin in-person instruction next week

Southside ISD is getting ready to bring in some students back for in-person learning and campuses are making adjustments.

At Menchaca Early Childhood Center, 658 students are enrolled, but only 16 are returning on Monday for in-person learning.

“I’m excited to see my kids. First of all, it’s been tough, you know, especially with my special education babies being virtual, parents having to sit there with them the whole time and that’s really not getting that real interaction that especially my kiddos need,” said Katrisha Arocha Arriaga, teacher at Menchaca Early Childhood Center.

Students in Southside ISD have been doing virtual learning since Aug. 17.

“I think that we have a really good plan in place to be able to help them learn, but keep them safe,” Arocha Arriaga said.

Staff and students that return to campus next week will be required to wear a face covering. All campuses in the district also received thermometers.

At Losoya Middle School, 684 students are enrolled and 60 are returning to in-person learning next week.

“I can’t wait until I come back. There’s just so much we need for them to be here for and it’s just gonna be monumental for their education,” said Danielle Delgado, teacher at Losoya Middle School.

Southside ISD provides three free meals daily for all students. The district has also distributed more than 5,000 Chrome Books and more than 700 hot spots. Officials have also positioned 15 buses with Wi-Fi in neighborhoods to help students get connected.