Tips for being on the job hunt while being a full time parent

Juggling a job search and being a full time parent is hard.

But according to experts with Healthline, there are a few ways to make the process run smoother.

First set up a new email account just for job hunting. It can be easy to miss a work-related email if it’s also your personal email address. This can help you stay organized.

Second, prioritize your tasks. When it comes to your job search, it can feel overwhelming. Write down the most important things you need to get done. This can help you check things off your to-do list without having to multi-task.

Next try reaching out to friends from past jobs. This is a great way to stay connected in the corporate world.

Finally learn a new skill. Experts recommend keeping up with new technologies and continuing your professional education. Not only will you have an updated resume, it will show employers you are still excited to learn new things.

Most importantly be confident and take time to relax. By staying strong, you’ll carry yourself with more confidence and make a better first impression.