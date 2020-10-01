'Iconic’ Cadillac Bar selling variety of items in liquidation sale after announcing closure

SAN ANTONIO – Quirky Cadillac-emblazoned signs, boozy neon signs and vintage artifacts will leave an iconic San Antonio bar for good this weekend, going to buyers interested in owning a small piece of downtown history.

After the Cadillac Bar recently announced it will close its doors after 45 years, its owner decided to put all of its assets up for sale, Debbie Guin, part-owner of Estate Sales By K&D, told KSAT.

All the items, ranging from jewelry to speakers to furniture to art, will be at a fixed price, Guin said. There’s also a huge chandelier, old sewing machine, disco balls and a fog machine — which may help explain the Cadillac Bar’s eccentricity.

“I think what makes it so unique is just that it’s been here for so long, and there are a lot of people that have visited,” she said. “It’s just iconic for San Antonio.”

Estate Sales By K&D is handling the liquidation sale, which runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at the bar.

The bar’s owner Jesus Medina blamed the coronavirus crisis for having to close the business, which opened 45 years ago.

Medina took over the business in 1997, buying it from the original owner to fulfill his dream. He had started working there in 1974 as a dishwasher, waiter and bartender.

“This is my whole life. You know, it’s like you’re thinking about 45 years, it’s unbelievable,” Medina recently told KSAT 12 News. “I can’t even believe that is happening.”

He thanked those who supported him over the years, and said he hopes to revive it at another location in the future.

The Cadillac Bar will have a liquidation sale after it announced it will close its doors after 45 years. Estate Sales By K&D is holding the liquidation sale on Oct. 2-3, 2020. Image: Estate Sales By K&D (Courtesy, Estate Sales By K&D)

