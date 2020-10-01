Truck bursts into flames after being hit head-on by wrong-way driver, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A pickup truck burst into flames after being hit by a wrong-way driver early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. in the 18700 block of Stone Oak Parkway on the city’s far North Side.

According to police, a black sedan collided head-on with a pickup truck that then burst into flames. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.

Police said the woman driving the black sedan has been detained for a possible DWI. At least two people were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.