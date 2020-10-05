Authorities ID man killed in shooting following party at Northwest Side condo complex

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was killed when a shooting erupted after a party on Saturday night.

Thomas William Kramm, 56, died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest and blunt force injuries to the head, the office said.

The shooting happened as people gathered for a party at a condo complex in the 4900 block of Hamilton Wolfe Road.

Police said two men started arguing over a woman, and around 8 p.m., a man pulled out a gun and shot Kramm in his chest.

One suspect was detained following the incident.