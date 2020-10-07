Study: female doctors get paid less than male doctors

A team of researchers at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and women’s hospital say female doctors spend more time with patients discussing preventative care than male doctors.

But, female doctors only make about 87-cents to the dollar compared to their male counterparts.

The study was published in the New England journal of medicine.

Researchers found that women spend on average two minutes more with patients than men.

And they spend less time chit-chatting with those patients.

Other studies also suggest that patients and doctors alike prefer to spend more time in visits – and that patients do better, health-wise – when physicians spend more time with them.

The study also shows that female doctors report the highest rate of burnout – and that it is likely connected to the type of work they do.

The study says women face societal pressure to be kind and attentive while treating patients. While men face the pressure to get through visits quickly so they can make more money.