Guadalupe County plans to allow bars to reopen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SEGUIN, Texas – Happy Hour is coming back to some bars in Guadalupe County.

According to a news release, Guadalupe County officials have decided to opt in to allow bars in the county to reopen.

The decision comes less than a week after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order allowing bars and similar establishments to open at 50% capacity in regions with low COVID-19 hospitalizations. County judges must approve the decision to reopen bars.

Click here to see a map of the counties in Texas where bars can reopen.

Bars will be allowed to reopen in Guadalupe County if the following conditions are met:

Each bar or similar establishment shall complete, sign, and submit a Bar Registration form to Guadalupe County for approval.

Once approved, the business must continue to abide by the requirements of the Open Texas Order for bars and similar establishments.

Once the bar registration is approved by Guadalupe County and prior to opening for business, the bar or similar establishment shall limit indoor occupancy to 50%.

Stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m

Provide for safety protocols in outdoor areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Bars must receive an open safe permit from County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Office.

Bars or similar establishments within Guadalupe County seeking approval to open can obtain a form on the Guadalupe County Website.

Guadalupe County is the second county in the San Antonio area in the past two days to announce it will opt in. Comal County made its announcement Monday.