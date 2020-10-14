Homeless man stabbed in neck on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A homeless man was stabbed in the neck near a Planet K Tobacco shop on the city’s South Side early Wednesday morning, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. in the 2800 block of Goliad Road.

According to police, three homeless men all stayed together overnight at drainage ditch next to the tobacco shop. After the victim was stabbed, he walked half a mile to the Spanish Creek apartments on Utopia Street, where his girlfriend lives.

Police said she called police and the victim was transferred to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

After interviewing the girlfriend, police found one of the homeless men at a nearby gas station on Goliad and Southeast Military Drive. He told police he was a witness and that the three of them camped together overnight by the tobacco shop when the victim was stabbed.

He also described the suspect and told police that they could find him across the street in a Sam’s Club parking lot.

When officers found the alleged suspect and confronted him, the man was not cooperative with police. Police said they have detained both men and have taken them downtown for questioning.