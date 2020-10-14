Parents can get free childcare on Election Day with Care.com

SAN ANTONIO – Care.com is partnering with the Armed Services YMCA to provide free childcare services to allow parents to vote on Election Day.

In a recent survey conducted by the company, 89% of parents surveyed say planning childcare services is among their top priorities on Election Day.

To make voting more accessible, Care.com and the Armed Services YMCA is providing free childcare to parents on Election Day at 27 locations across the country, including two in San Antonio.

The company said each participating location will offer a minimum of a 4-hour time frame, for a minimum of 20 kids at each location.

Time slots are bookable for parents through the Care.com portal. Each facility will be fully COVID-19 compliant to ensure the safety of all families participating, the company said.

Here’s how it works:

Parents can log onto www.asymca.org/vote to reserve a free 4-hour spot for their children at a local childcare facility, paid for by Care.com , so they can go out and vote safely on Election Day.

On Election Day, Nov. 3, parents can simply drop off their kids for their reserved spot at one of the participating ASYMCA locations and head to the polls to vote.

Parents will need to show identification upon arrival.

To comply with COVID-19 restrictions, all participants must pre-register online ahead of Election Day.

Below is a list of cities participating in the program:

San Diego, Calif: 1 location

Twentynine Palms, Calif: 1 location, only available to military families )

Colorado Springs, Colo: 3 locations

Daytona, Fla: 2 locations

Augusta, Ga: 1 location

Savannah, Ga: 1 location

O’Fallon, Ill: 1 location

Jacksonville, NC: 1 location

Rochester, NY: 1 location

Watertown, NY: 3 locations

Oklahoma City, Okla: 2 locations

Nashville, Tenn: 2 locations

El Paso, Texas: 1 location

Fort Worth, Texas: 3 locations

San Antonio, Texas: 2 locations

Salt Lake City, Utah: 2 locations

