San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces plans for 2021

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has announced that it will take place in 2021 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a press release said Thursday.

The rodeo will take place Feb. 11-28 at the Freeman Coliseum.

A press release said they will continue to host exhibitors from throughout the state to compete in agriculture events and will continue to try to educate the youth of Texas. The carnival is also returning for patrons to enjoy, the press release said.

“Our mission of helping educate the youth of Texas is at the forefront of all that we do, and holding our Rodeo, livestock show and competitive events is critical for educating future generations,” said Executive Director & CEO Cody Davenport. “In order to comply with current health and safety guidelines, the Freeman Coliseum is the most viable option to hold our event while ensuring we fulfill our mission.”

The Stock Show and Rodeo said more information will be released in the coming months.