Full closure of SH 151 planned for this weekend in West San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers — you may need to adjust your route this weekend.

The Texas Department of Transportation will close parts of SH 151 in west San Antonio, beginning at 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16 until 5 a.m., Monday, Oct. 19.

The closure will include SH 151 main lanes just west of I-410 to just east of I-410 and a full closure of SH 151 eastbound to westbound turnaround, according to TxDOT.

Officials said the closures will allow for the continued construction of the flyover ramps and installation of steel beams in the area. This is part of the I-410 Southwest project, which is expected to improve the mobility and safety for drivers along a 14.9-mile stretch of I-410 from SH 16 to Ingram Road.

Drivers that will be traveling westbound during the road closures will be detoured to the frontage roads at the I-410 exit, and will then travel through the intersection and re-enter the main lanes before Ingram Road.

TxDOT officials said drivers that will be traveling eastbound on SH 151 will be detoured to the frontage roads at Cable Ranch Road, and will then travel through the I-410 intersection and re-enter the main lanes before reaching W. Military Drive.

The eastbound SH 151 flyover ramp to northbound I-410 will stay open to traffic during the road closures.

TxDOT officials said the construction on the I-410 Southwest project began in 2019 and is slated to be completed by the summer of 2022.

