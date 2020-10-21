Edgewood ISD using new app to screen and monitor students, staff and visitors for COVID-19 symptoms

SAN ANTONIO – The Edgewood Independent School District is using a tool to keep track of students, staff and visitors for COVID-19 symptoms or exposure.

The district began using the DrOwl app last week.

“DrOwl is a way that we will report to the campus all the individuals who are able to come in,” said Judith Gamez, director of student support services at Edgewood ISD.

Parents create a free account, add their children and list the school they attend.

“Each time they log into the app, their child’s name pops up and then they can answer the screening questions that we have embedded in the app,” Gamez said.

If someone marks that they have COVID-19 symptoms, the staff is made aware of it.

“The office immediately receives what we call a trigger email that then communicates that this individual filled out the questions and was told that they’re not allowed to come into the building,” Gamez said.

Around 2,000 students are back at Edgewood ISD schools for in-person instruction.

The district hopes this new tool will help them transition back to campus in a safe manner.

Myles Garcia’s kids have been learning in person at Las Palmas Elementary School for a few weeks already.

Before taking his daughters back to school, Garcia says every week they check in on the DrOwl app and answer all the questions.

“It does give a quick sense of security for everybody,” Garcia said.