Snail mail? What we found when we mailed 100 letters in San Antonio

The mailman delivers. The question is, how fast?

“There’s been delays lately,” said Oralia Hernandez.

“Sometimes you get it. Sometimes you don’t,” said another resident.

In a Google Survey asking 500 San Antonians what, if any, issues they’ve had recently with USPS, 52% had no gripe. But nearly 23% said they’d experienced delivery delays.

“My mail’s late, my medicine,” said John Duke.

Hernandez echoed that complaint.

“My medicine, my medicine took its time,” she said.

The U.S. Postal Service has come under scrutiny as cost-cutting measures and operational changes slowed the mail in recent months. Now, with record numbers of voters expected to mail their ballots, the pressure is on.

So, we tested the Postal Service, stuffing, stamping and mailing 100 letter-sized envelopes to a centrally-located post office box that we rented.

We fanned out across Bexar County, dropping our letters in home mailboxes, cluster boxes, USPS blue boxes and post office mail slots. We even handed a few directly to friendly mail carriers making their rounds.

Every day, we checked for mail.

How long should it take? The USPS website says first class mail takes one to three business days.

Here’s what happened:

On day three, we got mail, but only 22 of our 100 envelopes — plus one that did not belong to us.

It took three more mail delivery days to receive the bulk of our letters — 74 of them came on day six.

Another four arrived even later on the seventh business day. That’s more than twice the time the Postal Service indicated it should take. We did not count Sunday or Columbus Day because there was no mail delivery on those days.

The Postal Service did pick up our letters promptly, postmarking them the same day - except for one that was mailed from a neighborhood box on the southeast side of town. It was mailed on Oct. 7, but postmarked on Oct. 13.

It appeared to make no difference in speed if a letter was dropped off at a Post Office. All mail in the region is taken to the Main Post Office facility on Perrin Beitel for processing.

In our experiment, we mailed standard letters, not ballots. But for record numbers of voters, the mailbox will be the ballot box.

The USPS sent a statement saying, in part, “The U.S. Postal Service’s number one priority between now and the November election is the secure, timely delivery of the nation’s Election Mail.”

The USPS said it is employing additional resources and visibility tools to expeditiously move election mail. Ballot envelopes are specially marked to increase their visibility.

“Extraordinary measures” have also been authorized for use between Oct. 26 and Nov. 24 to accelerate the delivery of ballots, USPS said. Those measures include extra deliveries, Sunday deliveries and running collected ballots to the Boards of Elections on Election Day.

Asked if our test results were of concern, Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said, “We’re telling people to mail them as soon as they get them.”

If you plan to vote by mail, the Postal Service generally recommends you mail your ballot at least a week ahead. The deadline to apply for a mail ballot is Friday.