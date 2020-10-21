73ºF

Local News

Woman hospitalized after stabbing on North Side, police say

Officers called around 12:30 a.m. to 1700 block of Fresno St.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime, stabbing, overnight, fresno, north side
Fresno cutting image.
Fresno cutting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 40s was taken to an area hospital after being stabbed early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Fresno Street, not far from West Avenue on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the victim was stabbed by another woman who then fled the scene.

The injured woman was taken by EMS to University Hospital in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

A motive for the stabbing is not known.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: