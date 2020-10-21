Woman hospitalized after stabbing on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 40s was taken to an area hospital after being stabbed early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Fresno Street, not far from West Avenue on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the victim was stabbed by another woman who then fled the scene.

The injured woman was taken by EMS to University Hospital in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

A motive for the stabbing is not known.