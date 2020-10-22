WATCH: Countdown to Election Day livestream, Thursday 2 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – With less than two weeks until the general election, the campaigns for president and congressional seats are heating up.

Join us for a discussion live at 2 p.m. Thursday with KSAT anchor Steve Spriester and Juan Sepulveda, a visiting political science professor at Trinity University. This stream will be the first of several on KSAT.com as we gear up for Election Day.

The two will take a look at how the candidates and the issues are shaping up as we near the end of what has been an intense 2020 campaign for presidential politics, the U.S. Senate race and U.S. House seats in Texas. (Read more about all the key races on the Bexar County ballot here.)

Sepulveda was Texas state director for the “Obama for America” campaign in 2008 and senior advisor for Hispanic affairs at the Democratic National Committee for the 2012 Obama re-election campaign, as well as senior vice president for station services of PBS.

He also co-founded the DREAM LEAD Institute with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, a national leadership institute for DACA recipients. Sepulveda was a Rhodes Scholar receiving a degree in politics, philosophy, and economics, and is a graduate of Stanford Law School.

