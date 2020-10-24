‘There’s no place for this in the River Walk,': SA River Authority says wakeboarding is illegal at city parks

SAN ANTONIO – Wakeboarding may be a fun, enjoyable water sport but there is no place for it at the San Antonio River Walk or the San Pedro Creek Culture Park, the San Antonio River Authority said.

A video surfaced on YouTube earlier this week, showing a man wakeboarding on the River Walk. Since that video has gained traction on social media, SARA said the act is illegal and in violation of city ordinances.

“This reckless activity is a violation of city ordinances and can damage the flood control structures, railings, and vegetation along the park. It jeopardizes the safety of those doing it, passersby who are out enjoying the recreational amenities, and features along the river," SARA said in a statement. “These stunts might look great on social media, but they threaten injury or death and leave a lot of damage in their ‘wake’ that is left to the local taxpayers to repair or replace.”

The YouTube video, shared by Graeme Burress, shows a crew of wakeboarders hopping the walls of the river walk, performing tricks in the air, all while being pulled by an electric MotoWinch.

Burress is part of the Hyperlite Team, along with Mikhale Johnson, Conrad, Mcintosh, Elmer Moreno and Brad Mason, according to the video posting.

If you’re looking for a safe area to wakeboard, or for more on approved recreational activities in San Antonio, click here.

