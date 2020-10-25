Mexican Manhattan Restaurant closes its doors for good

SAN ANTONIO – The Mexican Manhattan Restaurant, located on the San Antonio River Walk, has officially closed its doors for good.

The restaurant made the announcement Sunday on its website. Its last day of operation was Saturday, Oct. 24.

“We cannot say ‘THANK YOU’ enough to the generations of loyal customers, amazing employees, and terrific friends from near and far. You have given us an incredible 62-year run and we are eternally grateful,” the restaurant said in part, in a statement.

Customers that have a blue, green or gold gift certificate are asked to mail it to the restaurant’s current address, at 110 Soledad Street, San Antonio, TX 78205, for a full refund. Don’t forget to include your return address as well, or the refund can’t be processed, restaurant staff says.

It’s unclear what lead to the closure at this time.

According to the restaurant’s website, MMR has been family-owned and operated since it first opened in 1958 by the Karam family.

